Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,123 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.43. 52,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

