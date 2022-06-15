Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes $7.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.87. The stock had a trading volume of 846,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $273.34 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.