Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

LOW stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.43 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

