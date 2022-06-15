FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 373,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FINV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 407,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FINV shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

