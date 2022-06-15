First Community Trust NA Acquires Shares of 2,151 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

