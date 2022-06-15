First Community Trust NA Takes $2.59 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.