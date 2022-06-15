First Community Trust NA Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

MO stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.