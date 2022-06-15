First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $52.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.32.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:FR opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $264,418,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,616,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

