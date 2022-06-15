First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

SKYY stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

