First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.12 and last traded at $62.30. 324,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 445,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

