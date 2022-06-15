First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) is J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s 5th Largest Position

J Arnold Wealth Management Co decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,719 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up about 8.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 1.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

