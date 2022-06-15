First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.70

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,643,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

