First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. 77,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $81.39 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

