First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.00

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

