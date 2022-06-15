First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.