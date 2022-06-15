FirstGroup plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share by the transport operator on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FGP stock opened at GBX 139.30 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47.

Several brokerages have commented on FGP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.64) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.45).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

