Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.54. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 202,042 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCUUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

