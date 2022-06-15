Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

