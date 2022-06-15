FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Up 0%

Shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $74.47. Approximately 89,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 96,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

