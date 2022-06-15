Flow Trading 34.9% Lower This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $60.14 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00007203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,384% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.