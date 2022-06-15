Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of -0.85.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIAAY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.