Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Focus Financial Partners worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.