Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 213900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$22.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.
