Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 72,020 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.2% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. 4,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.