Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,476.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 21,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.