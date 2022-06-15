Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,161. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.