Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 306.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

F stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,741,633. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

