Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.20

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
