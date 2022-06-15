Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.20

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

