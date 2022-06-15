Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 877,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 830,401 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.