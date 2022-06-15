Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,763,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 803,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

