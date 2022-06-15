Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

