Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 95,232 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. Bank of America makes up 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. 915,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

