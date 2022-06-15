Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 16,116 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 203,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,308. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

