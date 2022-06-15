Forum Financial Management LP Invests $1.70 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. 173,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,302. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

