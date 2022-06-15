Forum Financial Management LP Invests $2.22 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 242,241 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.01. 24,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

