Forum Financial Management LP Invests $2.73 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 127,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,234. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.