Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $7.38 Million Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 866,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000. Danimer Scientific makes up approximately 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.86% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 37,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,639. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $399.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

