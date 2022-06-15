Forum Financial Management LP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $252,976,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

AMD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,146,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

