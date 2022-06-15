Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,785,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 132.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $459.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,581. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

