Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,483,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 167,738 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,547,000.
Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
