Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

