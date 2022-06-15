Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 667,576 shares.The stock last traded at $141.88 and had previously closed at $146.80.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.
The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
