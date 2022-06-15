FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $58.22. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $524.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.67 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 148.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FRP by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 367.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

