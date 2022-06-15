FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in May

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,562. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

