FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 77171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

