Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.32

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 5924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.