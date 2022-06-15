Future Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 1,697 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.63. 91,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,484. The stock has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.