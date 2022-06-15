Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 5,666.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Garmin stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. Garmin has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 16.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 37.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

