Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.
Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 5,666.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Garmin stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. Garmin has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 16.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 37.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
