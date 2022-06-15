Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in May

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GECFF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$120.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. Gecina has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.