Genaro Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $341,934.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $341,934.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

